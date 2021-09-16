We’ve all heard the term”brain food.” Is there really such a thing as brain food, and how does what we eat affect the way our brains function?
Chisago Age Well invites you to learn more about food and your brain at its 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, Dine & Discover event, “The Best Food for Your Brain.” The free, 90-minute program is open to everyone. Participate in person at the Chisago Lakes Area Library, 11754 302nd St.,Chisago City, or virtually from the comfort of your home computer.
Presenter Rachel Guldan explains, “Your brain is always ‘on.’ It takes care of your thoughts and movements, your breathing and heartbeat, all of your senses. It works hard 24/7, even while you’re asleep. This means your brain requires a constant supply of fuel.”
Guldan’s presentation will focus on how what we eat can affect brain health.
A registered dietitian with St. Croix Hospice, Guldan has 18 years of experience in the dietetic field, and extensive ex long-term care, Alzheimer’s Disease and nutrition counseling.
Everyone is asked to register through North Branch Community Education. Call 651-674-1025 or register online at: https://northbranch.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/0/program_id/14. Select your preference: virtual or in person. After registering, you will receive a confirmation followed by a message containing a link to the event by Monday, Sept. 27.
Chisago Age Well is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that strives to help older adults and their caregivers obtain the information and resources they need to age well in their homes and communities. For more information, contact: natalie.matthewson@cmcoa.org or 320-227-1658.
