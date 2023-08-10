Join us at the Cambridge Public Library to learn how you can access thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks anywhere, anytime, for free! We will be meeting at the library on Tuesday, September 5 at 1 p.m. to learn all about the free Libby app.
Did you know that you can also access many of your favorite magazines online (instead of watching them pile up at home)? All you need is your device and a library card. During this free class, you will learn how to navigate the library app - Libby.
Bring your smart phone and/or tablet, charging cords, and library card.
Registration required, as space is limited. Register on ECRL’s events calendar at ecrlib.org or by calling the library at 763-689-7390. Registration opens on Tuesday, August 8.
This program is scheduled for the first Tuesday of the month at 1 p.m. through December 5.
Cambridge Public Library,a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.