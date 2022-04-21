Lent Township clarifies ‘merger’ to North Branch City Council

In the matter of Lent Township possibly merging with the city of Stacy, the township and the city of North Branch still aren’t on the same page, but thanks to a little clarification from one of the township’s supervisors, the two government entities are now at least reading the same book.
During the April 12 North Branch City Council meeting, Lent Township Supervisor Brian Seekon spoke directly to the council, offering the first open dialogue since the subject first came to light a month ago.
“I understand this kind of came out of left field. It kind of did for all of us,” Seekon told the council. “This was looked into about a year ago. And when it was brought up to me, I was like, ‘What? Are you kidding me?’ I wanted nothing to do with it.”
Seekon said the topic came up again recently, and the more he heard about it, the more he thought it might be a good thing to look into.
“We call it a merger, but we know we are going to be annexed (by Stacy),” he said. “So, as a township, we’re going to die. But we’ll all be together. The idea is to keep together as a community as close to as we are now.”
Seekon said it makes sense to do this with Stacy, since Lent and Stacy already share some services such as the fire department. Lent has a committee set up and is asking for input from as many Lent citizens as possible, he added. He also acknowledged that some misinformation was spread about how long this process would take.
“This is going to be a long process; it’s not just going to happen,” he said. “And there was some misinformation that I got, too, that there was, like, a 30-day or 60-day window. None of that was right. We don’t know how long it’s going to take.”
Seekon said the township and the full Stacy council haven’t even talked together about this. Once that happens, and proper legal documents are drawn up and agreed upon, it then must go before a judge.
Seekon acknowledged that some residents, particularly ones who live along 360th Street — which serves as the border between North Branch and Lent — would prefer to be annexed by North Branch.
“That is certainly something we can entertain. We are trying to keep everyone together, but Chisago City is already after the east end of our township. They have infrastructure right there already, so I get it. And I know you guys have infrastructure on the north side (of Lent).
“It wasn’t the idea to pull the rug out from under anyone,” he concluded.
“I have two asks of you,” said North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson. “I’d like that one, you keep us in the loop. And number two, if you’re having a meeting, you try to get somebody from North Branch, Chisago City, or whatever, to be there and not be left out.”
Following the presentation, City Administrator Renae Fry asked the council if it wished to go forward with lending a hand to any Lent residents who are interested in being annexed into North Branch instead of Stacy. Fry emphasized the city would not be actively seeking out residents, however, if a Lent resident approached the city on the topic, the city could supply a template document to fill out to begin the proceedings.
“No, I am not going door-to-door asking people (to fill out a petition),” Fry said.
A motion to instruct staff to continue facilitating such requests passed 4-1, with Councilmember Kathy Blomquist voting nay.
City moving forward with ATV ordinance
The other topic that drew considerable attention was a proposal for the city to enact an ordinance regulating the driving of all-terrain vehicles on city streets.
According to GIS/Parks Director Nathan Sondrol, it has come to the city’s attention that if a city doesn’t have an active ordinance in place, ATVs are automatically only allowed on roads and road rights-of-way allowed by Department of Natural Resources statutes, which mainly comprise of trunk highways, county roads, and county state-aid roads.
In other words, if the city is silent on the riding of ATVs within city limits, it means it is illegal to do so.
According to Sondrol, the Parks, Trails and Open Space Commission would like the city to enact an ordinance in order facilitate the designation of an interconnected ATV trail system within the city.
During discussion, the council emphasized to the large crowd gathered that creating the ordinance wouldn’t be taking away anyone’s rights to ride ATVs on city streets; it would instead allow for the regulation of people who choose to abuse such privileges, such as stating that ATVs must be registered with the city, or rules regulating no riding before or after a certain time of the day.
After extended discussion, including venting about improper use of ATVs and dirt bikes — which are not included in this ordinance and thus would be banned from city streets — the council unanimously approved directing staff to draft an ATV-on-city-streets ordinance.
Odds and Ends
In other action, the council:
• Officially announced that Kentucky Fried Chicken will be constructing and opening a new restaurant in the vacant lot just south of Dickey’s BBQ and just west of Holiday;
• Approved the appointing of Farfum Ladroma to the Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Commission. With that appointment, the city was proud to state all vacancies on all of the commissions are filled; and
• Approved a resolution to deem funds received under ARPA as reimbursement of lost revenue. According to Fry, doing so will simply eliminate much of the red tape cities must go through while distributing ARPA funds.
