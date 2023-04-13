As foreshadowed by Cambridge City Administrator Evan Vogel during an earlier council meeting addressing Waste Management’s request for an increase in yard waste fees, Cambridge residents who are customers of LePage and Sons will now also see an increase in their fees.
As with Waste Management, since LePage is one of two companies that have an exclusive contract with the city of Cambridge for residential refuse hauling service, if they wish to increase their rates, the company must get council approval before doing so. Unlike Waste Management — which only requested a sizable rate increase for yard waste removal, LePage’s request was for fee increases for its base trash rate, base recycling rate, and “compost” (yard waste) rates.
According to the request submitted to the city, the amount of the increase will be between approximately 30% for the smallest containers and just over 22% for the largest containers. LePage offers three different container sizes for its customers — 35 gallons, 65 gallons, and 95 gallons. Additionally, the company’s fees for compost removal will increase by over 40%. Currently, customers are assessed a pre-tax monthly fee of $18 for 95 gallon containers (for both regular trash and recycling pickup), $16 for 65 gallon containers, and $14 for 35 gallon containers. LePage’s fee for yard waste removal is currently $99 for the year. Finally, LePage will start assessing a $20 fee for the removal of Christmas trees. That service was previously free.
During discussion, Councilmember Aaron Berg asked how the two companies’ fees compare to each other. Vogel said with the exception of yard waste fees, the two companies’ monthly fees appear to be within a couple of dollars of each other.
Councilmember Bob Shogren repeated his desire for the council to look into the possibility that the city increases the number of allowable residential refuse haulers to operate within city limits. Vogel told the council the current contracts under which that ordinance was based aren’t set to expire until December 2024. He added he isn’t certain if the city would receive any additional bids if the ordinance was amended to allow for more than two residential and one additional commercial hauler.
Unlike the Waste Management fee increase vote, which was approved 3-2, the motion to approve LePage’s fee increases was unanimous.
