Let’s Go Fishing East Central Minnesota Chapter is holding their annual Breakfast Fundraiser and Silent Auction on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Main Street Church in North Branch.
The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and juice. There will also be hundreds of silent auction items available for bidding. Plus, raffle tickets are currently being sold to win a child’s four wheeler, donated by T&T Sports in Rush City. The drawing will be held at 10:30 a.m. on the sixth. Cost of the breakfast is a free-will donation.
Money raised will allow the organization to take groups from nursing homes and assisted living facilities, veterans, adults and youth with disabilities, and multi generational families on fishing trips on Rush Lake and Chisago Lake, at no cost to guests.
