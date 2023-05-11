Library Storytime at Veterans
Memorial Park in Cambridge
Families with young children are invited to a special library storytime around the Cambridge area! This time, we will gather at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 24 at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Birch Street South and 2nd Avenue SW, in the downtown area of Cambridge.
No registration necessary, but do try to arrive on time as we plan to have a lot of fun in a short 30 minutes.
For more information, call the library at (763) 689-7390, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Sam Klocksien presents Isanti County history at the Cambridge Public Library
Learn about Isanti County history including pre-settlement, settlement years, the many schools, and the impact of the railroad in Isanti County during a special presentation with Sam Klocksien, Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the Cambridge Public Library.
Klocksien has a great passion for the history of Isanti County. He loves sharing his knowledge and meeting new people who also have an Isanti County story to share.
This event will be held in the Great Northern Room. No registration necessary.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
