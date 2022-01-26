East Central Regional Library will continue to provide library services at Isanti City Hall after Isanti City Council approved its agreement with the library at its Jan. 18 meeting.
“As you all may know, 2021 was still not the year we were hoping for thanks to COVID,” said ECRL Assistant Director Rachel Howell. “I will say at the end of the year we were much closer to back to normal.”
The library is now back to serving Isanti four full hours per week, and visitation numbers and checkouts of materials were closer to what they had been pre-pandemic, Howell noted.
Just over 120 hours of service were offered in Isanti in 2021, and served a little over 1,000 visitors who checked out just over 1,300 materials, according to Howell.
Mayor Jeff Johnson asked what the statistics were previous to the pandemic. In 2020, the library served just over 800 visitors, and closer to 2,000 visitors in 2019.
NAME APPROVED FOR ISANTI LIGHTING EVENT
The city council approved a name for the lighting event scheduled to take place in December 2022 at Bluebird Park; it will be called “Illuminate Isanti.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.