On top of having a nearly complete turnover of the Isanti County Board of Commissioners, there will soon be a new county administrator and deputy county administrator.
Current County Administrator Julia Lines has officially turned in her letter of resignation, effective early March. Deputy County Administrator Lindsey Giese had done the same earlier this month.
"It has been an absolute honor to serve Isanti County for the past three years," Lines said in an email to the Star confirming her resignation. "While this role has brought challenges, the rewards have far exceeded those, and I could not be more grateful for this opportunity. I will always look back on this time with gratitude, and I will do everything I can to ensure a smooth transition for the employees and residents of Isanti County."
Lines was hired as county administrator in January, 2020. Soon after, she found herself having to lead the county through the COVID pandemic. Despite that, she spearheaded several operational changes within the government center in the interest of increasing efficiency within the various departments - changes that would not only improve customer service for residents, but was predicted to eventually save the county money.
"Working alongside an amazing team, I am proud of what we accomplished, with the primary goal of increasing customer service and efficiency," she said.
Before taking the county administrator position, Lines was the Director of Administrative Services and Human Resources for the Cambridge-Isanti School District. A North Branch High School graduate, Lines holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and Juris Doctor degree. Prior to working at C-I Schools, Lines served as an Associate Attorney for Miller & Stevens, P.A., for seven months; Brendel & Zinn, Ltd., for six and a half years, and Woods & Thompson, P.A., for two and a half years.
While not specifying her next place of employment, she said it will be back practicing law. "I am excited to get back into litigation, which is where I started my career before entering the public sector," she concluded.
Her resignation will need to be formally approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next regular meeting on Feb. 7 and then the board will need to determine how to go about hiring her replacement. When Lines was hired, the county utilized the recruitment services of Brown Human Resources to help collect applications and whittle those down to a final six, who were then interviewed by the board and department heads. Ultimately, it is up to the board to vote for their choice.
