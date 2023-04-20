Applications are being accepted for the Little Miss Cambridge Program for little girls who are five years old by May 1, current kindergartners, or current first graders who go to school in Isanti County.
Little Miss is non-competitive and focuses on fun and friendship. Activities begin on May 3 and conclude on June 13 with approximately one event per week.
Registration will continue until the program has filled, so don’t delay! Registration information can be found on the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page, or email cambambassadorprog@gmail.com.
