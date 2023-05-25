Join us as we kick off our Summer Discovery Program- Find Your Voice!- with five-time GRAMMY Nominee Justin Roberts at the Cambridge Public Library on Tuesday, June 13 at 10:30am and North Branch Area Library on Tuesday, June 13 at 1 p.m.
Justin has helped to create and define the modern family music scene with his smart and soulful songs for kids and their grown-ups. USA Today calls him “hands-down the best songwriter in the genre.” His latest recording, Space Cadet, encourages listeners to dig holes, be unicorns, and explore the spacey universe of their own imagination. Get ready to sing and dance along to this highly interactive show for all ages.
Roberts is also the author of three acclaimed picture books: The Smallest Girl in the Smallest Grade (illustrated by Christian Robinson), The Great Henry Hopendower (illustrated by Deboarah Hocking), and his latest book I’ll Be Your Polar Bear (illustrated Chuck Groenik), all published by Penguin Random House.
Reserve your spot for this exciting music program by registering on our events calendar at ecrlib.org. Please register the total number in your group, as space is limited. This program is free and suitable for all ages.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The Cambridge and North Branch Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
