Local businesses help with back to school needs

It’s that time of year again. The school supply lists are out, the stores are stocked and the shopping and stocking up has begun. It’s back to school time.
As exciting as it is for kids to load up their new backpacks with all the supplies they will need, not every family can afford to purchase new backpacks. We all remember those few things that made you feel on top of the world on that first day of school, especially the new backpack. Verizon has been passing out new backpacks filled with supplies one day each fall for several years, however, one local franchise decided to take it up a notch.
The employees of the Cambridge Verizon store talked with other businesses in the Village Mall, with Papa Murphys and Getaway Wellness joining forces to make the event something bigger and more fun for the whole family.
Also joining in the event were the Isanti County Sheriff’s department and search and rescue. Along with patrol vehicles, the Sheriff’s department also brought a side-by-side ATV, Safety and Rescue boat, and Maverick from the K-9 unit. Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution also had a booth at the event. Over 100 backpacks were handed out to local families at the event that took place on July 31.
