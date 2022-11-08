Below are the most up-to-date local results from Tuesday's general election. A * indicates the candidate(s) who have been elected. Note: election results are not official until approved by the canvasing boards.
ISANTI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
DISTRICT 1: (2/2 Precincts)
|Joe Morley
|1,712
|49.42%
|Alan Duff *
|1,727
|49.86%
|WRITE-IN
|25
|0.72%
DISTRICT 2: (3/3 Precincts)
|Bill Berg *
|1,917
|56.17%
|Todd Moos
|1,485
|43.51%
|WRITE-IN
|11
|0.32%
DISTRICT 3: (6/6 precincts)
|Terry Turnquist
|1,387
|41.50%
|Steve Westerberg *
|1,944
|58.17%
|WRITE-IN
|11
|0.33%
DISTRICT 5: (4/4 precincts)
|Kristi LaRowe *
|1,982
|54.80%
|Susan Morris
|1,622
|44.84%
|WRITE-IN
|13
|0.36%
ISANTI COUNTY SHERIFF (18/19 precincts)
|Wayne Seiberlich *
|10,943
|62.05%
|Lisa Lovering
|6,662
|37.78%
|WRITE-IN
|31
|0.18%
CITY OF CAMBRIDGE
CITY COUNCIL (Top 2 are elected): (2/2 Precincts)
|Joe Morin
|1,160
|21.00%
|Aaron Berg *
|1,561
|28.26%
|Amanda Wisner
|1,332
|24.12%
|Bob Shogren *
|1,448
|26.22%
|WRITE-IN
|22
|0.40%
CITY OF ISANTI
MAYOR: (2/2 Precincts)
|James "Jimmy" Gordon*
|1,338
|55.18%
|Jeff Johnson
|1,077
|44.41%
|WRITE-IN
|10
|0.41%
CITY COUNCIL (Top 2 are elected): (2/2 Precincts)
|Dan Collison *
|915
|28.21%
|Luke Merrill *
|1,385
|42.71%
|Daniel Hinnenkamp
|908
|28.00%
|WRITE-IN
|35
|1.08%
CHISAGO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (3/3 Precincts)
DISTRICT 1:
|Jim Swenson *
|1,899
|49.99%
|Tim MacMillan
|1,882
|49.54%
|WRITE-IN
|18
|0.47%
DISTRICT 5: (6/6 precincts)
|Dan Dahlberg *
|2,801
|66.36%
|Cindy Erickson
|1,403
|33.24%
|WRITE-IN
|17
|0.40%
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI SCHOOL BOARD (Top 4 are elected) (18/18 Precincts)
|Nicole Johnson *
|4,889
|13.59%
|Wade Thunstrom
|3,691
|10.26%
|Timothy J Hitchings
|3,420
|9.51%
|Kevin Gross *
|4,093
|11.38%
|DeEtta Moos *
|3,935
|10.94%
|Alexis Treichel
|3,639
|10.12%
|Mark Solberg *
|5,651
|15.71%
|Tom Heinen
|2,863
|7.96%
|Nick Izzo
|3,652
|10.15%
|WRITE-IN
|140
|0.39%
NORTH BRANCH SCHOOL BOARD (Top 3 are elected) (12/13 precincts)
|Sarah Grovender *
|3,662
|25.92%
|Jesse LaValla *
|3,631
|25.70%
|Adam Trampe *
|3,664
|25.94%
|Shane O'Connor
|2,985
|21.13%
|WRITE-IN
|184
|1.30%
NORTH BRANCH MAYOR (3/3 Precincts)
|Lorraine Moeller
|712
|18.69%
|Mark Schloer
|762
|20.01%
|Kevin Troy Schieber *
|1,293
|33.95%
|Kelly Jayne Neider
|1,010
|26.52%
|WRITE-IN
|32
|0.84%
NORTH BRANCH COUNCIL (Top 2 are elected) (3/3 Precincts)
|Travis Miles *
|2,001
|37.71%
|Peter Schaps *
|1,744
|32.87%
|Evelyn Nadia Broome
|1,485
|27.99%
|WRITE-IN
|76
|1.43%
