Below are the most up-to-date local results from Tuesday's general election. A * indicates the candidate(s) who have been elected. Note: election results are not official until approved by the canvasing boards.

ISANTI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

DISTRICT 1: (2/2 Precincts)

Joe Morley1,71249.42%
Alan Duff *1,72749.86%
WRITE-IN250.72%

DISTRICT 2: (3/3 Precincts)

Bill Berg *1,91756.17%
Todd Moos1,48543.51%
WRITE-IN110.32%

DISTRICT 3: (6/6 precincts)

Terry Turnquist1,38741.50%
Steve Westerberg *1,94458.17%
WRITE-IN110.33%

DISTRICT 5: (4/4 precincts)

Kristi LaRowe *1,98254.80%
Susan Morris1,62244.84%
WRITE-IN130.36%

ISANTI COUNTY SHERIFF (18/19 precincts)

Wayne Seiberlich *10,94362.05%
Lisa Lovering6,66237.78%
WRITE-IN310.18%

CITY OF CAMBRIDGE

CITY COUNCIL (Top 2 are elected): (2/2 Precincts)

Joe Morin1,16021.00%
Aaron Berg *1,56128.26%
Amanda Wisner1,33224.12%
Bob Shogren *1,44826.22%
WRITE-IN220.40%

CITY OF ISANTI

MAYOR: (2/2 Precincts)

James "Jimmy" Gordon*1,33855.18%
Jeff Johnson1,07744.41%
WRITE-IN100.41%

CITY COUNCIL (Top 2 are elected): (2/2 Precincts)

Dan Collison *91528.21%
Luke Merrill *1,38542.71%
Daniel Hinnenkamp90828.00%
WRITE-IN351.08%

CHISAGO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (3/3 Precincts)

DISTRICT 1:

Jim Swenson *1,89949.99%
Tim MacMillan1,88249.54%
WRITE-IN180.47%

DISTRICT 5: (6/6 precincts)

Dan Dahlberg *2,80166.36%
Cindy Erickson1,40333.24%
WRITE-IN170.40%

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI SCHOOL BOARD (Top 4 are elected) (18/18 Precincts)

Nicole Johnson *4,88913.59%
Wade Thunstrom3,69110.26%
Timothy J Hitchings3,4209.51%
Kevin Gross *4,09311.38%
DeEtta Moos *3,93510.94%
Alexis Treichel3,63910.12%
Mark Solberg *5,65115.71%
Tom Heinen2,8637.96%
Nick Izzo3,65210.15%
WRITE-IN1400.39%

NORTH BRANCH SCHOOL BOARD (Top 3 are elected) (12/13 precincts)

Sarah Grovender *3,66225.92%
Jesse LaValla *3,63125.70%
Adam Trampe *3,66425.94%
Shane O'Connor2,98521.13%
WRITE-IN1841.30%

NORTH BRANCH MAYOR (3/3 Precincts)

Lorraine Moeller71218.69%
Mark Schloer76220.01%
Kevin Troy Schieber *1,29333.95%
Kelly Jayne Neider1,01026.52%
WRITE-IN320.84%

NORTH BRANCH COUNCIL (Top 2 are elected) (3/3 Precincts)

Travis Miles *2,00137.71%
Peter Schaps *1,74432.87%
Evelyn Nadia Broome1,48527.99%
WRITE-IN761.43%
   

