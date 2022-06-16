Local mom betters the world, one book at a time

Years ago, when Nicole Farrell’s oldest daughter, Jade, was younger and she was a single mom, money was tight. Farrell remembers attending school book fairs, but — with finances earmarked for more important things — she wasn’t always able to buy the books she wanted for her household.
When COVID hit in 2020 and libraries closed — and with them, the access to free books — Farrell, of North Branch, was reminded of those times when she couldn’t afford to get the books she wanted. This prompted her to start Books for Better, an organization crafted to ensure that children have the reading material they want.
“I want to make sure all kids have access to their own books no matter their ability to pay,” Farrell said. “The purpose, put simply, is to get books to those who need them. That can be any age.”
Farrell will be bringing Books for Better to Cambridge City Park, on June 28 from 10 a.m. to noon, with a reading from author Sandra Talbot. Books for Better will be in Riverside Park in Isanti on July 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.
One of the reasons Farrell started Books for Better was to “shed some positive light during a tough and dark time.” As a stay-at-home mother of three-year-old Harper, she knew she had the time to do it, and she could do it cheaply without using too much of her own money.
With the help of Jade, now 15, she put the program together. She held two book fairs during the pandemic, where she handed out a wide variety of books for children, from cloth books for newborns to young adult books.
“The first fair was all brand-new books and the second was a mix of new and gently used,” she said. “Families were invited via Facebook and word-of-mouth to come let their children pick out a few books. There were no eligibility requirements — everyone was welcome — and there was no limit on how many books they could take home.”
Even though the pandemic has quieted down and access to libraries is now available, “the need is definitely still there,” she said. “I believe everyone deserves their own books. A child who is abruptly moved to foster care may not have anything of their own to take with them. Even something as small as a book to call their own may give them some comfort.
“I have donated books to shelters, programs who help the community fight homelessness, local kids, a local charter school, and even to the sheriff’s department to have in their trunk for special circumstances,” she added.
Farrell is continuing her mission during the upcoming months, hosting book fairs throughout Chisago and Isanti Counties. She hopes to eventually make her way to the Twin Cities.
“This summer you will find Books for Better at local parks in Forest Lake, Wyoming, Stacy, East Bethel, Cambridge and Isanti,” Farrell said. “Many volunteers have stepped up and offered crafts and activities as well. Currently, I aim to serve anywhere in Minnesota, but with the cost of gas and shipping, it has been much more local as of late.”
Farrell never charges a fee for any of the books, which come primarily through donations. She will also purchase gently used books at thrift stores.
“I do have a fantastic support system in the community and on my Facebook page who donate books and help where they can,” she said. A recent donation came from children’s author Mayuri Amarnath who sent Farrell copies of two of her books.
She also has a fantastic support system at home. In addition to Jade, who attends and assists at events, Farrell’s husband Steve is “extremely supportive of my passion. He puts up with books all over our home. He has even built me a book shed.”
Everything Farrell does is completely voluntary, and while she will take donations of books, she earns nothing from her organization.
“When I started Books for Better, I hadn’t ever done anything like this in the past,” she said. “I’m so proud of how far the program has come the last two years.”
Recently, Farrell notices her three-year-old picking out books for other children at a library book sale.
“I didn’t realize that my daughter understood the program and what I do,” Farrell wrote on Facebook. “Not only does she understand, she has already started to help on her own.
“If at just three we can do good and make a difference, imagine what we can continue to do as we get older.”
Anyone interested in donating books can email Farrell at nj.booksforbetter@gmail.com or contact her through the Books For Better, MN Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.