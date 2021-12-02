Gustavus Adolphus College will host its annual Christmas in Christ Chapel worship services at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3 and 4, and at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, on campus in Saint Peter. This year, Christmas in Christ Chapel’s theme is “We Shall Go Forth Singing.”
More than 350 students will lead the audience through the service.
Local students performing at Christmas in Christ Chapel include Sam Haseth, Cambridge, Gustavus Choir; Alexander Blegen, North Branch, Gustavus Choir; Josh Newman, North Branch, Gustavus Choir; and Abby Schulte, North Branch, Choir of Christ Chapel.
