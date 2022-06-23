Please let me introduce myself, my name is Michael Longbehn.
I am a longtime resident of Isanti County. I have a rich history of public service. I started out as a volunteer reserve officer with the St. Paul Police in 1978. I quickly fell in love with public service and went back to school to get my law enforcement degree. Then in 1988 I was sworn in as a full time Deputy Sheriff with Anoka County. After leaving Anoka County I kept my full-time peace officers license active and continue to serve as a police officer in two jurisdictions. In those 44 years I have been a police supervisor, served for three years on The FBI Fugitive Task Force, been sworn as a Deputy US Marshal, and attended training at The FBI headquarters in Quantico, Va.
I am vying to be the next Sheriff in Isanti County. I think my many years of experience will be a plus as we all navigate through some difficult times. I welcome conversations with anyone who would like to know more about myself, and some of my ideas. I am honored to have the chance to earn your vote.
I can be reached at my email address of Squadpilot@aol.com. I look forward to discussing thoughts and ideas with my two very worthy, and qualified opponents. I hope for the chance to exemplify what it takes to be a public servant. As a father, and grandfather I will be a strong advocate for a safer community for you and your families. I will hold criminals, and the legal system accountable for their actions. Please remember to vote in the August primary and have a safe and happy summer.
