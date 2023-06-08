BY East Central Regional Library System
One ring to rule them all! You are invited to participate in a Lord of the Rings-themed escape room at the North Branch Area Library. Can you find the clues and solve the puzzles to restore peace to Middle Earth?
This event is geared to ages 11 to adult. Basic Lord of the Rings knowledge is helpful, but not required. Advance registration is required for each player. Please only sign up for one session. Each session will take about 30 minutes to complete.
The Lord of the Rings Escape Room will be held:
Friday, July 7 (two sessions): 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Saturday, July 8 (three sessions): 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
