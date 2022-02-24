Lisa Lovering, Isanti County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy will be speaking at the Community Social at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th Street SW on Wednesday, March 9.
The topic will be issues concerning aging: Aging Drivers, File of Life, Scams and other concerns attendees may have. It starts at 2 p.m. in the Library room. It’s free and refreshments will be available.
Lovering has recently been instrumental in helping to crack down on telephone scams that have hit mainly senior citizens in Isanti County. In these scams, the caller pretends to be a loved one of the receiver — usually a grandchild in need of an emergency influx of cash. The person who answers the phone then wires money to the caller and only finds out later that the caller was not known to them.
For more information on this event call 320-396-3177.
