The Luther College Cathedral Choir, under the direction of Mark Potvin, will perform Sunday April 24 at 8:30 and 10 a.m. as part of the worship services of Cambridge Lutheran Church.
Local residents are familiar with Potvin through his work directing East Central Minnesota Chorale and his work starting Unum Vox, a choir of select voices from area high schools as well as teaching at Princeton High School.
The choir will be performing special music at the traditional Festival Worship Service, 8:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary and at the contemporary Horizon Worship Service, 10 a.m. in the Commons as part of the normal worship services. The public is invited to join us.
The Cathedral Choir is one of five auditioned choirs at Luther College, one of the colleges of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, located in Decorah, Iowa. The ensemble is comprised of select singers drawn mostly from the college’s sophomore class. The Cathedral Choir participates actively in campus worship, in the Christmas at Luther concerts, and at special events and concerts during the academic year, including an annual spring tour.
Luther is home to one of the largest collegiate music programs in the world with five choirs, three bands, three orchestras, two jazz bands and numerous chamber ensembles, totaling more than 800 student musicians.
