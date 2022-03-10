Maddie Helin honored with Athena Award

In Greek Mythology, Athena is the goddess of wisdom and skills, a brave and noble woman possessed with the gifts of dignity, power, and youth, making her invincible.
Coaches at North Branch Area Schools believe that senior Maddie Helin also possesses these attributes, so much so that they nominated her for a St. Paul Area Athena Award. Unsurprisingly, Maddie was recently named one of the winners of the award that recognizes outstanding female senior student-athletes.
“I was very shocked and overwhelmed because there were many other girls that were also deserving of the award,” Maddie said of learning she won the honor.
According to a news release from NBAS, Maddie was one of four senior female athletes nominated by head coaches, then voted by coaches, based on her outstanding athletic accomplishments.
“I was very thankful to be nominated by my coaches,” Maddie said. “It really meant a lot to me to see that they think I deserve an award like this.”
“Maddie has been a three-sport athlete (four during 2020 Covid fall split season) and puts in extra time outside of each season and added weight lifting on top of it,” Kathy Crudo, Maddie’s softball coach said. “Maddie might have earned more awards, but lost a volleyball post-season and an entire softball season due to Covid shutdown.”
When asked which sport was her favorite to play, Maddie, not surprisingly said, “Definitely softball.”
Volleyball coach Mike Selbitschka stated, “Maddie was a true teammate. She was asked to play several different positions and roles throughout her time in volleyball, and she accepted and led in each role.”
Maddie is slated to play softball at Division II Minnesota State University, Mankato. She intends to major in exercise science but hasn’t settled on what to do with her major. “I’m not sure what I want to do after, but I’m thinking about athletic training or physical therapy,” she said.
Did she choose Mankato or did Mankato choose her? “I think it was a little bit of both. It was one of my top choices and I loved the campus, so after talking to the coaches and spending time with current players it became clear that is where I really want to go.”
Maddie is also a member of the National Honor Society and carries a 3.78 grade point average.
Her athletic accomplishments include:
• Softball, volleyball, basketball, cross country, weight training;
• Five softball letters, three volleyball letters, three basketball letters, two weight training letters;
• Two All-Conference Awards;
• Two All-Conference Honorable Mention Awards;
• Two All-Section Awards;
• One All-State Academic Award;
• Two Academic All-Conference Awards;
• 2018 State Softball runner-up;
• 2019 State Volleyball runner-up;
• 2021 State Softball participant;
• Team Captain — two softball, one volleyball, one basketball;
• Cross Country — team Superwoman award;
• Basketball — Rookie of the Year, most improved, twice best rebounder;
• Volleyball — 2018 JV Defensive Player of the Year, 2021 team MVP;
• Softball — most improved, Offensive Player of the Year;
• Breakdown Sports — 100 Softball Super Seniors, Top 50 Softball Juniors, three Breakdown Sports softball books, one volleyball book, and one basketball book appearance; and
• Four years in Xcel Gymnastics, seven years in JO volleyball, and five years in Club Softball, where she faced some of the top teams and players in the nation.
All of these competitions naturally have taken up a lot of time in the teenager’s life. But Maddie wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Participating in athletics and activities has taught me so much, especially how to work hard and that when you work hard, it pays off,” she said. “Another thing that participating in athletics and activities has given me is my best friends.”
She credits those friends and others with helping her succeed over the years.
“I want to thank anyone who has been a coach of mine throughout the years in any sport,” Maddie said. “I also want to thank my family and friends because they are the ones that push me to become my best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.