Magical musical set for Play Inc.’s winter production

Play Inc Arts has had another terrific season. Starting last summer with some great toe tapping musicals and continuing through the holiday season, Play Inc enjoys bringing the people of East Central Minnesota a variety of shows. This winter is no different. For the past several years, Play Inc has presented a musical in February or early March. They have traditionally been well known titles (lots of Disney) and shows that people already know and love (The Music Man). These shows have brought families together on stage to perform, and brought the community some exceptional entertainment. All of that will be on stage again this February except the well known title. The 2013 Broadway musical adaptation of the book (and subsequent Tim Burton film) Big Fish is set to take the stage and audiences by storm.
Big Fish is the tale of a father, Edward, and his son Will. Edward is a notorious storyteller. Known for his fantastic tales about witches, mermaids, and giants (which all come to dazzling life on stage). Will is a news reporter who likes facts, not fantasy. As Will finds out he and his wife are expecting a child, he wants to discover who his dad really is before his dad is no longer around.
This is a wonderful story about parents and children, myth and truth, understanding and growth. Set in Alabama, the musical features all sorts of dance styles from the Alabama Stomp, to tap dancing, to country reals and some square dancing.
Aaron Knudsvig is set to step into the role of Edward Bloom. This is the first time he has been on stage since his appearance in The Producers in 2015. Knudsvig says, “I had the great fortune to play Leo Bloom in The Producers, and now Edward Bloom in Big Fish. There have been quite a few jokes about me only playing characters with the last name Bloom, and fortunately, I have only messed up the character’s name once…so far.” However, this role is much more significant than his previous one. “In The Producers, I was one of two main leads, and most of the heavy lifting was done by my co-star,” says Knudsvig, “but this show hinges on Edward. I am only off stage for a few sparse minutes throughout the show.”
As Edward’s stories of giants and other adventures are told, they come alive on stage. It’s this aspect that should draw families in to see the show. “The scenes are so much fun and the cast is unbelievable. Every year, our cast of adults gets stronger and stronger, and we have more and more fun doing what we are doing. I think people will really take notice of the ensemble work that this cast is doing. It has been exceptional,” Knudsvig says.
As far as selecting Big Fish for this year’s show Knudsvig and music director Shannon Shogren say they have wanted to do this show for many years, but it is always a gamble to select a show that the general public doesn’t know. “We always want to select a show that people will want to see. However we also want to select a show that gives our actors an exciting place to play, and those two things don’t always line up. But they can and should with a show like Big Fish. Getting the same crowds to come out to see Big Fish that came and saw Beauty and the Beast is difficult, but we know and are certain that people will be rewarded with a wonderful night of theatre that they will talk about for years.”
Big Fish plays the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School February 11, 17, and 18 at 7 p.m. and February 12 & 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com or visit www.playincarts.org
