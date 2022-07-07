Maintaining a piece of Braham history: CIHS graduate purchases McGriff Welding

At the age of 19, most young adults are working their way through college or tech school, trying on a few jobs to see what fits, and basically deciding what they want to do in the future.
For Adam Olson, the future is now.
Olson is the new owner of Olson Welding in Braham, a business with a more than 100-year-history in the city, which he purchased about five weeks ago — around the same time he was graduating with his welding diploma and two-year associate’s degree from St. Cloud Technical and Community College.
“I wanted to own my own welding shop,” Olson said. “That was always my goal — to either work my way up over a period of years into owning a business, or to be self-employed. I’ve always wanted to be self-employed. I always wanted to own my own business.”
Olson started welding at Cambridge-Isanti High School and took all the welding classes the school offered. He chose to use the post-secondary-education option while in high school, completing his general education courses at Anoka Ramsey Community College in Cambridge. Graduating from CIHS in 2020, the rural Harris resident was able to use his welding classes at St. Cloud Tech not only to earn his welding degree but to use as electives for his associates.
“I was able to multi-task,” Olson said with a grin.
A few weeks before graduating, Olson heard from his father Chad Olson that owner Anders McGriff was interested in selling his shop.
“I came and helped out here and learned the shop,” he said. “And then I decided that buying it was what I wanted to do.”
McGriff, who had owned McGriff Welding and Repair for 22 years, was responsible for moving the building from the original spot on Broadway to its present location across the street, the former creamery building.
According to Isanti County Historical Society Executive Director Sam Klocksien, “The old creamery building most likely ceased operation in the early 1970s. It had been used for various businesses since its closing, one being a powder-coating shop that I actually worked at from 1997-1998.”
Upon further research, Klocksien learned that the creamery closed July 31, 1979.
Adam Olson bought both the original shop and the current one from McGriff, including all of the equipment and hardware inside.
The historical aspects of his purchase are not lost on him. He marvels at the 18-inch-thick walls in the old creamery, where the walls of the old refrigerator are insulated with cork.
“It’s a really well-built building that’s over a hundred years old,” he said.
He is also intrigued by the origins his business, a blacksmith shop. Blacksmithing is considered a forerunner to modern welding.
“There had been a blacksmith shop there, but then it was closed for awhile,” Olson said. “The Honzalek Brothers bought it in the early 1920s.”
The Honzalek Brothers were the owners of the shop until 1969, when Leo Sublet bought it. A “Leo’s Welding & Repair” sign still graces the wall in the “new” location. Dennis Olson, Adam’s great-uncle, acquired the shop in 1987. He sold his welding interests to McGriff in 2000.
At the shop last week, Olson was eager to show off his purchase, including the first location that is now used for storage. Business has been consistent from customers needing help with welds on plumbing pipes and water pumps.
“It’s been busy in waves,” Olson said. “For the first couple of days of this week it was a slower, but then it picked up to where I’ve got all sorts of (projects). It feels like I’m really busy now, but then I’ll get it done, and it will be slow again for a few days. Then it’ll be another wave.”
At present, Olson has no plans to make any changes, other than buying a larger sign. He still sells hardware, and he still does smaller repairs and “ones and two of things”, those different from a large commercial operation.
“So far it’s good. It runs pretty well,” he said. “And it’s fun. You never have to do the same thing twice.
