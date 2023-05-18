Create a cross-stitched self-portrait from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the North Branch Area Library. Participants will create their own pattern using provided samples, select their floss colors, and begin stitching in class. They will be sent home with materials and instructions for finishing their projects.
This program is recommended for teens and adults. Advance registration is required for each attendee and opens May 20 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
This program is sponsored by the North Branch Friends of the Library.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
