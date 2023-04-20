Create a unique wall hanging by folding book pages, origami paper, and craft paper into stars during a crafting event from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the North Branch Area Library. Then use your star pattern to create ornaments, garlands, and package toppers at home!
This program is recommended for teens and adults. Advance registration is required for each attendee and opens April 22 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
