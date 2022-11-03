Fold, glue and embellish playing cards to create one-of-a kind ornaments during a Playing Card Ornaments crafting event Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-2 p.m., at the North Branch Area Library. Participants can choose from 12 different colors of playing cards. All supplies will be provided.
This event is recommended for ages 14 to adult, and registration is required for each participant. Registration opens Nov. 5 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
The North Branch Area Library is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org.
