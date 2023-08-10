In an extreme case of “right place at the right time,” an adult male is recovering from a medical emergency during the Oxford Township National Night Out held last Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the John Irving Anderson Park.
According to Isanti Fire District Chief Al Jankovich, the unnamed male experienced an unspecified medical emergency during the event.
“Fortunately, we were also there, visiting families from around the township with a small rescue that had EMS equipment in it and were able to provide immediate care,” Jankovich said.
He said first responders radioed Isanti County dispatch to order an ambulance, which came from Lakes Region EMS. He said the first responders also assisted with support to the family of the patient at the event.
He said the male’s condition was improving at the start of the ambulance transport, however he was not aware of the person’s current condition.
