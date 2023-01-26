The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) is accepting applications for the March 1st grant deadline. Funding is available to artists, k-12 students, and eligible arts organizations located in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine Counties. ECRAC is hosting online zoom and in person grant information sessions for anyone interested in learning more about ECRAC and these grant programs. These sessions cover basic information about ECRAC grant programs, as well as recent changes to the grant application processes. Check out the ECRAC Events Calendar for dates and times for these grant information sessions and to register. https://www.ecrac.org/art-community/events-calendar
Available grants include: Essential Artist Award: $8,000; K-12 Student Art Scholarship: $500; Essential Support Grant: $3,000 to $5,000 ; Resiliency Grant: up to $600; Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund Grant for artists: up to $1,000; and the Mid-Career Artist Grant : up to $2,500; Art in Our Schools Grant: up to $3,000; Small/Arts Project Grant: $500 to $5,000; and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund Grant for groups: $5,000 to $15,000.
For more information, please contact Katina Eklund, Grant Program Officer, East Central Regional Arts Council, at grantinfo@ecrac.org or by calling 320-591-7034.
For further details on eligibility and how to apply, please check out the ECRAC website at ecrac.org. If you have questions about which grant application is a good fit for your art project, please contact the Grant Program Officer at grantinfo@ecrac.org or call 320-591-7034.
