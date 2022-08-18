Mashiah Foundation Founders Visit Cambridge

Over a dozen years ago, a group of leaders from Cambridge Lutheran Church were encouraged to do something about the AIDS epidemic in Africa. Attending the Global Leadership Summit that year where the challenge was issued, the group of ten or so folks began looking for a way to make a difference.
Not long after, one of them discovered the Mashiah Foundation in Jos, Nigeria. The connection was made. The Mashiah Foundations cares for AIDS orphans, gives job training to AIDS widows, provides medical care, is building a hospital, providing education for children, and serving human needs where there is no one else to serve.
Cambridge Lutheran has been partnering with the Mashiah Foundation ever since to make a difference in the lives of people affected by AIDS. This has included funds for a bridge to allow children to get to school, a generator for the clinic, bunk beds for children living on-site and general funds to help make it all happen.
Mary Beth and Bayo Oyebade, leaders of the Mashiah Foundation will be visiting Cambridge Lutheran this coming Sunday, Aug. 21. They’ll give a greeting at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services. They’ll lead an educational session on their work between services. The public is welcome. Coffee will be served.
Mary Beth is a native of Minnesota who has given her life to this cause. While in Africa, she married Bayo Oyebade. They have a family together, devoted to making a difference in an often contentious part of the world. Items from the Women of Hope, crafts made by women of Mashiah, may be sold on Sunday morning, as well, if available.
