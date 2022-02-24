Mayor: Cambridge is capitalizing on its opportunities

The City of Cambridge goes by the slogan “Minnesota’s Opportunity Community,” and in the past couple years and looking into the future, the city hopes to live up to that moniker.
“It truly is ‘Minnesota’s Opportunity Community,’” said Cambridge Mayor Jim Godfrey during his “State of the City” presentation at the recent North 65 Chamber of Commerce luncheon. “Especially right now.”
According to Godfrey, the city has embarked on a renewed effort to build itself up, especially in light of hopefully coming out of the COVID pandemic. A major component of that is the creation of a new strategic planning initiative. He explained that previously, the city was working off informal goal setting based on the findings of the Minnesota Design Team, which the city hosted back in 2016 to get the experts’ take on the potential for growth.
“But its been about eight years since we had a continual look at what we are going to be doing in the short term and setting actual action plans for next year,” he said.
With the coordinated efforts of city council and city staff, Godfrey said they came up with a mission statement.
“It sort of encapsulates what we’re going to be talking about in our action plans going forward, capitalizing on our natural setting,” he said. “We haven’t done a whole lot recently to capitalize on what’s going on with the Rum River and all the lakes in the area inside the city limits.
“And we want to have to a balanced approach to growth and development, make sure we maintain this growth and that it’s happening responsibly.”
Godfrey went on to list some of the important elements within the strategic plan.
“We’re going to encourage and facilitate the revitalization and restoration of a vibrant downtown,” he said, adding that one of his goals when becoming mayor was to fill every empty storefront on Main Street. “We’re still working on it. It is a goal that is near and dear to my heart to get downtown to be the destination of this area.”
Another element is to enhance the city’s presence as a regional hub.
“We can kind of sense we are on the cusp of being the next Waite Park, perhaps. We have a lot of businesses moving in in the last couple of years. We have a lot of houses being put up. And we have to make sure that we enhance and don’t become gridlocked, we don’t become the center of crime, all those negative things that we don’t want to have that could accompany growth.”
Other elements include:
• Deliver exceptional public services;
• Connect opportunities to facilitate thriving commercial and industrial sectors;
• Be responsible and flexible in managing the city’s administrative functions;
• Foster engaged, informed, and involved citizens and community;
• Provide diverse amenities for a high quality of life; and
• Highlight and capitalize on natural resources.
How to accomplish this
Godfrey said the strategic plan has all the “what to do,” but lacks a “how to do it.” Along those lines, Godfrey said that back in February 2021, the city established a $2 million redevelopment fund that will be used to expand the city’s tax base and provide resources for some of the projects they’ve been unable to tackle before. Specifically, Godfrey said the money will be used to purchase the property that housed the old community college building from the state, which will in turn be sold to Kwik Trip for the construction of a much-asked-for convenience store on the west side of town.
Recent and near future growth
As evidence of the opportunities that have already been taken advantage of, Godfrey enumerated some of the new in 2021 businesses and developments, including Harbor Freight, The Calico Moose, Will’s Barber Shoppe, 915 South Main Nutrition, Getaway Wellness, 64 new single family homes, 94 new townhomes, and one 36-unit apartment building. In total, there were 1,136 permits issued just in 2021.
Future growth in 2022 – 2023 includes the two Kwik Trips already under construction, Minnco Credit Union’s corporate headquarters, a Taco Bell — to be located on the property that currently holds Sears (which is not closing, just moving to a new location), and “hopefully” Busy Boys Restaurant. “The struggle has been to find their full-time employee complement that they can train and move into Cambridge.”
Future residential growth includes Cambridge Cove, a 206 single family home development being constructed just northwest of GracePointe Crossing; The Emerald, which will feature 150 apartment units and 30 townhomes; Unique Properties, comprised of 48 apartment units; plus more unnamed housing.
“And we get calls from entrepreneurs all the time, so we can see this list be much longer next year,” Godfrey added. “We just can’t talk about them yet.”
Highway 95 expansion
The major reconstruction of the extremely busy Minnesota State Highway 95, which seems to always be in the works for “sometime in the future,” finally has a solid date. However, the scope of the project is still somewhat up in the air.
According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, construction will begin in 2025, “but there is a gap between what their funding will provide and what the optimal solution for the project is.” Senator Mark Koran has been working to bridge that gap, Vogel said, which is about $6 million. The project can then be completed to its full potential, which would be four lanes wide, rather than three lanes. He noted that the reconstruction is tailored to be good for 50 years, so it’s important that it be done correctly once.
“The project will happen one way or another in 2025,” Vogel stated.
