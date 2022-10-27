Matt McMillan, CEO of Press Publications, Northstar Media, Kanabec Publications and Sentinel Publications joins a group of industry executives elected to a second three-year term on America’s Newspapers board of directors.
America’s Newspapers – with 1,653 members was formed three years ago from two of the largest and most historic press associations, Inland Press Association and Southern Newspaper Publishers Association. It strives to be the industry’s largest voice for local newspapers, the role community newspapers serve to readers including watchdog and community advocates in civic life, First Amendment and freedom of speech.
Cameron Nutting Williams, regional publisher and chief revenue officer of Ogden Newspapers, and the new president of association, said, “America’s Newspapers will continue to be brazenly optimistic about the future of our business, because we must be, because it is essential to the future of our country and the communities that depend on each and every one of you to deliver on our promises.”
“86% of people read community newspapers each month for news about schools, local government, high school sports, local entertainment, candidates and ballot issues, crime and safety,” McMillan said, “And, 57% use print and digital newspaper ads to decide which local and regional products and services to buy. At this moment in history, readers are realizing the value local reporting and marketing plays in our communities. We earn reader trust one local story at a time. Those readers trust local ads placed among those stories and we earn advertiser trust one successful campaign at a time. Today, people are deluged with unsubstantiated stories and questionable ads. Community newspapers take seriously the trust and truth-telling role essential to healthy communities and democracy.”
