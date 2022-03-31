MDA issues consumer advisory for Ocean Mist brand Romaine Hearts

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is alerting consumers to avoid eating Ocean Mist Farms brand Romaine Hearts (Coeurs de laitue Romaine) with coding “22RHDM2L” and a harvest date of “MAR 10,” grown in Coachella, CA. The MDA Laboratory found Cyclospora in the product during routine surveillance sampling. Customers who purchased the product should discard the product and not eat it. No illnesses associated with this product have been reported at this time in Minnesota.
The Ocean Mist Farms brand Romaine Hearts lettuce (22 oz. package) was sourced from Ocean Mist Farms of Castroville, CA. The product was sold locally at Jerry’s Market in North Branch, Brink’s Market in Chisago City, and King’s County Market in St. Francis. Go to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website at mda.state.mn.us for a complete list of locations this lettuce was sold at.
Symptoms of illness caused by Cyclospora typically include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite, and weight loss. People typically become ill about a week after eating contaminated food, but this period can range from 2-14 days. Diarrhea can last several weeks or longer if not treated. Contact your health care provider if you have become ill.
