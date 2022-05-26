Meet the 2022 Cambridge Ambassador Candidates

The Cambridge Ambassador Program is delighted to announce the names of the 16 young women participating in this year’s Candidate Experience. Three of these bright and enthusiastic candidates will be selected to represent the community at the annual Crowning Celebration when Ambassadors McKenna (Murray) Gordy, Myranda Brogger and Kayley Gass will crown their successors.
This year’s production is “Makin’ a Splash” and will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17 in the beautiful Hardy Performing Arts Center. Back at the helm as Master and Mistress of Ceremonies will be Joe Johnston, the 2020 Prime Minister of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, and his sister, Gena Johnston Hughes.
Advanced sale reserved seats are $15 and can be ordered through any candidate or purchased that night. General admission tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door only.
This year’s participants (and their generous sponsors) are Kylee Mix (Leader), Alison Barber (Doctor Monte’s Auto), Maggie Sauro (Classic Canvas and Pontoon and Maggie J’s Dance Company), Jackie Nelson (South Main Dental), Emma Wessel (Demorie Alterations), Emily Auers (Caerus Corp), Kirsten Curtis (The Dairy Queen of Cambridge), Elizabeth Erickson (Luther Collision & Glass), Odelia Chumley (Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc.), Sydney Bailey (Grand Event Center), Jenna Kusch (Greater Midwest Realty ~ Lisa Lovering, Realtor), AvaLyn Robertson (NORTH WOODS décor & more and the Nurses at the Birth Place), Taylor Anderson (Isanti Ready-Mix), Kendyl Izzo (C&J Relocation Services, LLC), MaKenna Caza (The Dairy Queen of Cambridge), and Alyssa Heinze (Rosewood Senior Living).
Supporters of the candidates are encouraged to attend their debut at the “Tacos & Traditions” Sparkle Fiesta on Friday, June 3 at New Hope Community Church in Cambridge, which celebrates the “Past, Present, and Promising Future” of the program. Dinner will feature a Taco Bar catered by Granny May’s. Tickets are $25 and available through any candidate or via the Eventbrite link on the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page by May 30.
The public is invited to come and “Meet the Candidates” at the annual Dessert Social, Wednesday, June 8 at 7 p.m., hosted by New Hope Community Church and sponsored by Minnco Credit Union. There is no cost to attend.
Finally, CAP is also hosting the 16th Annual Ambassador Classic, a scramble-format golf tournament to raise scholarships funds, on Sunday, June 5 at the Purple Hawk. Interested golfers, hole sponsors, or raffle donors can call Tiffany at 763-221-9234 or register through any of the candidates or the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page. The program is grateful for the generous Taco Bar dinner sponsorship of Miller Custom Remodeling.
The Cambridge Ambassador Program is a 501(c)3 non-profit, service-based organization empowering young women with poise, polish and a promising future, along with providing opportunities to make an impact in their world. Visit the program’s Facebook page for updates, photos and announcements.
