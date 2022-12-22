Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently announced that Midco has been awarded a $1.6 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) through the Office of Broadband Development’s Border-to-Border Broadband Program to bring high-speed and reliable broadband to unserved and underserved areas of Isanti County, Minnesota.
This grant will cover a portion of the nearly $3.3 million total project cost to improve connectivity to hundreds of homes, businesses and farms in Bradford and Springvale Townships.
This grant is the result of a strong and successful partnership between Midco, the townships and county that included a year of hard work, discussions and communication with many community partners. The collaboration included financial support from Bradford Township and Isanti County and letters of support from community institutions such as Anoka Ramsey Community College, East Central Regional Library, ECMECC, Cambridge Medical Center, North 65 Chamber of Commerce and state and local elected officials from the area.
“Nearly six years ago, the Isanti County EDA created the High-Speed Broadband Task Force to assess and find solutions to our county’s internet access needs and help close the digital divide. Access to fast, reliable and robust broadband service is no longer a want, it is a need,” said Isanti County Board Chair and Broadband Task Force Member Terry Turnquist. “It is exciting to see our shared goals come to fruition through this broadband grant for Isanti County and Midco. We look forward to continued broadband expansion in our county, and this broadband grant for Midco is a great step in that direction.”
“The decision for Bradford Township to partner on this grant was a great opportunity for us to help deliver this essential service to our residents, businesses and farms,” said Bradford Township Chair John Hass. “Midco has been building in the township this year and knowing there is more to come and that more of our township will have access to high-speed broadband is really exciting.”
“This grant will allow us to not only ensure Minnesotans have a strong, reliable connection – no matter where they live – but also deepens our relationship with the communities we serve to continue our mission of being a force for good. We are very grateful to the State of Minnesota, Isanti County and Bradford and Springvale Townships, for helping make this collaboration and expansion possible,” said Midco’s Government Relations Manager Melissa Wolf.
In addition to fiber internet, Midco also provides TV, phone, networking and advertising services. To find more information or preregister for services, visit: https://midco.com/about/service-areas/cambridge.
