Midco, which supplies high-speed internet to Isanti and Chisago Counties, was named the best in the West region in the J.D. Power 2021 Residential Internet Service Satisfaction Study.
Understanding the increased need for internet as well as heightened customer expectations, Midco is committed to taking its products and services to the next level.
Fiber Forward
Midco is leaping ahead with Fiber Forward, an expansive investment that uses the company’s robust fiber network and next gen fiber tech to bring 10 Gig (10G) speeds to the region. Fiber Forward will lead to improved economic development, education and quality of life in our communities.
10G
In partnership with U.S. and international cable providers, Midco will deliver a 10G platform. 10G provides fast symmetrical speeds, low latency, unmatched reliability, extra compute capabilities and rock-solid security for the broadest range of customers.
Rural Internet
Focused on helping to close the digital divide in rural America, Midco Rural Internet uses fixed wireless technology to help customers stay connected no matter where they live.
The J.D. Power findings include responses from more than 27,000 customers that currently have wireline internet service.
The study measures overall satisfaction with internet service providers based on five factors: performance and reliability; cost of service; communications and promotions; billing and payment; and customer service. The study was fielded from October 2020 through July 2021.
