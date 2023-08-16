Midco, a leading provider of cutting-edge communications solutions, is proud to announce that it has solidified a partnership to serve as the advanced service provider for the Cambridge-Isanti School District, underscoring the company’s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of educational institutions across the Midwest.
Building on its track record of delivering exceptional services, Midco embarked on a journey with the Cambridge-Isanti School District. Through comprehensive discussions and a deep understanding of the district’s requirements, Midco successfully engineered a solution tailored to their specific needs. This collaboration exemplifies Midco’s dedication to providing top-tier solutions that empower educational institutions to thrive.
Heather McNeive, Vice President of Business Sales, expressed her pride in the relationship formed with the Cambridge-Isanti School District. She emphasized Midco’s unwavering dedication to exceeding expectations for many years to come. “Midco strives to bring best-in-class services and customer experience to all of our customers,” McNeive said.
Midco has been an integral part of the Cambridge community since 2011 and recently awarded a Midco Foundation grant to the Bluejackets Robotics Booster. Midco proudly sponsors local organizations and events, including the school district, baseball team, ice arena and rodeo. Team members recently participated in Cambridge Appreciation Night and the North 65 Chamber Golf Tournament, fostering connections and strengthening bonds.
By combining Midco’s innovative solutions, proficiency in the E-Rate space and community engagement, it empowers and drives progress for the organizations and individuals it serves.
Midco is the leading provider of reliable, high-speed internet via fiber and fixed wireless technology.
