Miles running for NB city council

Four years ago, my wife and I moved with our daughters to North Branch because of the small town community. As a city council member, I will bring professional leadership and ensure we preserve the past while moving forward into the future, making this city great for families of all sizes.
I’ve gained leadership skills from both studies and experience. I graduated with a BS in Management in 2008. I joined the Minnesota Air National Guard as an Aeromedical Evacuation Tech to pay for college. After 24 years, eight deployments, and three state activations, I retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. For over 25 years, I have worked in animal health, from Veterinary Assistant to my current role as the Director of Training and Development for an emergency and specialty animal hospital with over 350 employees.
Service is a core value ingrained in me. I’ve served on a homeowner’s association board with over 220 homes for four years. Locally, I’ve volunteered on the North Branch Branding and Business Promotion Teams. I currently volunteer as a Ski Patroller and Outdoor Emergency Care instructor.
Preserving the historic North Branch is vital, and we must maintain the buildings on 95 from Forest Blvd to 4th Ave. I promoted keeping 1881 as part of our logo because it’s part of our history.
As North Branch continues to grow, we need to find ways to reduce the congestion on 95 and provide better access to 35 for our industrial park. I will work with the county and state on the proposed overpass at 400th St., reducing congestion on 95 and providing quicker access to 35 for local Emergency Services.
You can contact me by email miles4northbranch@gmail.com and follow my campaign on Facebook, Travis-Miles-for-North-Branch-City-Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.