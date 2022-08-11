The first day of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner, but for 15 million students each year in America buying school supplies is a struggle. Local Credit Union Minnco is stepping up to help fill the school supply gap in our area.
Through August Minnco branches are collecting school supplies. This is the second year Minnco has conducted its school supply drive. In 2021 they had “great success” collecting supplies.
Employees from the credit union will collect and deliver supplies. Many of our local schools will benefit from these deliveries including Isanti Primary, Intermediate, Middle and Arts and Science Academy, Cambridge – Primary, Intermediate, Middle and High School, Princeton and Braham schools, Big Lake – Liberty Elementary and Independence Elementary, Andover Elementary and HS, CI Woodland Campus, Cambridge Christian School, North Branch Area Education Center – Kindergarten, and Sunrise River Elementary School – grades 1-5.
Anyone who wants to help can donate supplies at their local Minnco branch. All supplies listed on the local school supplies lists are needed. Below are a few ideas to help get you started.
You can also make a cash donation at the branches. Money donated will be used by Minnco to purchase additional supplies before they make their deliveries.
