Minnesota police group awards Rep. Johnson ‘Legislator of the Year’

On Saturday, June 11, at its annual convention in Alexandria the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association announced its “Legislator of the Year” and “Officer of the Year” awards for 2022. In addition, there were two honorable mentions for “Officer of the Year” named. This year the MPPOA celebrated its 100thAnnual Convention.
The nominations for MPPOA Officer of the Year are based on “heroics, outstanding service, or distinguished community involvement in service.” Recipients were selected by the MPPOA Board of Directors from many nominations. The award is considered a very high honor, as it is from the largest association representing public safety professionals in Minnesota.
2022 MPPOA LEGISLATOR OF THE YEAR
The 2022 MPPOA Legislator of the Year is Minnesota State Representative Brian Johnson from Cambridge. Johnson is serving his fifth term representing much of Isanti County, including the cities of Cambridge and Isanti, as well as the northern portions of Chisago County.
Johnson has made public safety his life’s work. Prior to taking office, Johnson served 27 years in law enforcement. He worked for 9 years in the city of Braham and spent 17 years as an Isanti County Deputy. And now, in his “second career” as an elected official, Johnson has served with dignity and passion for law enforcement at the Minnesota House of Representatives in St. Paul for the past 10 years. He has served as Chair of the Minnesota House Public Safety Committee and is the current Republican Lead. He has consistently stood up for the rights of crime victims and has spearheaded many efforts to bring more resources to peace officers across Minnesota.
MPPOA Executive Director Brian Peters said, “Rep. Johnson is an incredible partner for police and peace officers. Rep. Johnson works tirelessly to stop any proposals that make communities and those in law enforcement less safe.” Representative Brian Johnson said, “Minnesota’s police officers are incredible professionals who work every day to keep communities safe. I’m honored to lead efforts at the Capitol for safer, stronger communities and to make sure law enforcement has the support and resources they need. My priority has – and always will be – the safety and security of all Minnesotans.”
“I am thrilled to have been named Legislator of the Year by MPPOA, an organization very near to my heart,” Johnson said in a statement. “I will always work on behalf of our law enforcement officers to provide them with the resources and the respect they need to protect our families and communities.”
The 2022 MPPOA Officer of the Year is Burnsville Police Sergeant Brent E. Murray. Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Kipp Duncan and Deputy Steve Eddicus of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office were both awarded honorable mention for the 2022 MPPOA Officer of the Year award.
