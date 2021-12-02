Maddie Rowe of the Premier Hockey Federation women’s professional hockey team the Minnesota Whitecaps goes through a puck handling drill at the Isanti Ice Arena. Ten members of the Whitecaps held a skills practice followed by an autograph session that was open to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 24 as part of the arena’s attempts to promote girls participating in the sport.
Minnesota Whitecaps breaks out skills during public practice
