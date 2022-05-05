Now that the Cold Weather Rule protections ended April 30, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and the Minnesota Department of Commerce urge income-eligible Minnesotans to apply for Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program to avoid having their utilities disconnected.
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule, which is administered by the PUC, protects residential utility customers from having electric or natural gas service shut off between October 1 and April 30. Under the CWR, a homeowner or renter can set up an income-based payment plan with their utility company (the utility account must be under the applicant’s name) and would then be protected from shut off. However, once the CWR season ends April 30, Minnesota residents with past-due utility bills can be disconnected from heat and power by their utility company.
The Energy Assistance Program helps both renters and homeowners to pay for current and past-due bills for electricity, gas, oil, biofuel and propane, emergency fuel delivery, and repair/replacement of homeowners’ broken heating systems. The program also helps pay past-due water and sewer bills.
The Energy Assistance Program Dashboard published by Commerce and updated weekly shows over $131 million has already been paid to more than 103,800 Minnesota households since October 2021. Households have until May 31, 2022, to apply for the Energy Assistance Program this year.
STEPS TO AVOID UTILTY SHUT-OFFS
• Contact your utility company, if you haven’t already, to request protection under the Cold Weather Rule. You can get help to work with your utility company by contacting the PUC’s Consumer Affairs Office: 651-296-0406 puc@state.mn.us.
• Apply for Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program: Call 800-657-3710 press 1 or go online mn.gov/energyassistance.
Commerce has increased income eligibility, so more Minnesotans qualify than ever before. About one in four Minnesota households are now eligible for energy assistance.
Commerce has also raised the Energy Assistance Program crisis benefit per household. Income-qualified homeowners or renters can now receive up to $3,000 to pay past-due energy bills, to prevent energy disconnections, and to cover costs for emergency fuel deliveries.
