The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program has raised the maximum amount eligible Minnesota households can receive to pay for emergency fuel deliveries this winter by 150 percent. The Energy Assistance Program, administered by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, increased the maximum crisis benefit from $600 to $1,500, allowing eligible homeowners and renters to avoid the anxiety of a nearly empty fuel tank.
Funding for the benefit increase is part of a $1 billion federal resolution passed in September. The total budget for the program in Minnesota is nearly $129 million this heating season.
Before the pandemic, the maximum crisis benefit was $600 per household. In March 2022, Commerce temporarily increased that amount to $3,000 after receiving an additional $167 million in onetime funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). With ARP funds exhausted, Minnesota’s available funding allows the Energy Assistance Program to provide a maximum of $1,500 per household this program year.
The Energy Assistance Program helps Minnesotans who own or rent their homes to pay for electricity, natural gas, oil, biofuel and propane, and repair or replace homeowners’ broken heating systems. Commerce administers the program through a network of local community service providers.
To request an Energy Assistance Program application or to find your local service provider: mn.gov/energyassistance or 800-657-3710, option 1 Search online for “Minnesota energy assistance”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.