With the completion of the extensive road construction of Highway 95 between Princeton and Cambridge last fall that included the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 95 and Highway 47, Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking input from commuters.
Anyone willing to take a short survey about this project can go to https://www.research.net/r/hwy95evaluation.
According to MnDot, feedback from this survey will be used when planning out future projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.