The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will host two public sessions to explore ways to reduce the impacts of climate change through a Minnesota Clean Fuel Standard (CFS).
In October 2021, the Walz administration directed state agencies to determine if and how Minnesota should move forward with a CFS.
MnDOT and the MDA are engaging stakeholders and listening to the public as a key part of that process.
The state’s goals through this process including identifying action steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, create new jobs, attract new economic investments, and reduce air and water pollution in both urban and rural communities.
The public is invited to participate in one of two upcoming virtual sessions:
• Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 12 – 1:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
For more information about a Clean Fuel Standard visit www.dot.state.mn.us/sustainability/clean-fuel-standard.
