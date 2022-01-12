Modern DNA matching helps identify 50-year-old remains of missing man

The remains of a Ramsey County man, found in Bradford Township in August 2003, have now been identified, thanks to assistance from an investigative genetic genealogist responsible for tracking down the Golden State Killer.
The remains of Donald Rindahl, missing for more than 51 years, have been identified through genetic genealogy. His remains were discovered during an excavation project by a rural landowner on Aug. 18, 2003, in the area of Minnesota State Highway 47 and Isanti County Road 5 in Bradford Township. According to news reports published in the Star on Aug. 20, 2003, the landowner notified the Isanti County Sheriff, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was brought in to assist with the investigation. The BCA conducted a preliminary examination at the scene using its mobile crime lab.
According to the news report from 2003, then-Sheriff Mike Ammend said that “The only thing certain at this time is that this individual was an adult.” The Anoka County Medical Examiner’s office determined approximately a week later that the skeleton belonged to a Caucasion male. It was discovered “buried 2 feet beneath the surface in a secluded wooded area, 60 to 100 feet off of Highway 47,” according to the Star on Aug. 27, 2003. At that time, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office was “receiving a flood of phone calls” regarding the remains.
In a news release from Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering of the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, at the time of the discovery, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, a forensic anthropologist and a forensic odontologist examined the remains. Their initial analysis determined that the body was aged 20 to 28 years old and had been buried from three to 28 years. A dental report was obtained and was compared to dental records of missing persons throughout the country. Facial reconstruction was performed, and the BCA obtained a DNA profile of the bones.
“Over several years, our investigators submitted DNA samples of several people who believed that this was possibly their family member, but we never were able to identify the remains,” said Loverling in the news release.
In 2019, Lovering began the process of using current DNA technology to identify the remains. The DNA obtained by the BCA was submitted to a lab in 2019 and 2020, but the specimen was not producing a viable sample that could be analyzed by the Investigative Genetic Genealogy Consultant, Barbara Rae-Venter. Rae-Venter is best-known for helping solve the Golden State Killer case by helping to identify Joseph DeAngelo, a former police officer, as the culprit. DeAngelo was convicted in August 2020 of killing 13 women and men across California in the 1970s and 1980s.
The sheriff’s department also submitted the DNA to another outside lab “but were still unable to produce a viable sample,” Lovering said.
Rae-Venter directed Lovering to Othram Labs in Woodlands, Texas. Othram’s scientists are experts at analyzing human DNA from trace quantities of degraded or contaminated forensic evidence using newer technology called Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing®. This sequencing builds DNA profiles from skeletal remains. In 2020, Othram Labs was instrumental in identifying the remains of Sherri Ann Jarvis, a missing Stillwater teen whose remains were found in Texas in 1980.
In October 2021, Othram’s scientists were able to extract DNA from the remains, and a report was sent to Rae-Venter and Lovering. Within 24 hours, Rae-Venter “had a match of a distant relative for the skeletal remains,” the sheriff’s report said. “From there, she was able to build out a family tree.”
In November of last year, Lovering received a name from Rae-Venter that she believed identified the remains. Lovering began searching but could not find any information on the name she was given. However, based on the family tree, she was able to locate two siblings and a phone number. She called the number and left a voicemail.
According to Lovering, a family member returned the call confirming that their brother, Donald Rindahl, had been missing since 1970. The family had been told that Rindahl was being sought by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in connection to his alleged involvement with drugs. Chief Deputy Lovering later met with the family and obtained DNA samples from the siblings, the news release stated. These familial samples were submitted to the BCA and were compared to the DNA samples obtained in 2003.
Lovering said that in December 2021, the BCA sent a report stating that the genetic results obtained from the human remains are 140 billion times more likely to occur in an individual who is a full biological sibling. The remains were those of a full biological sibling relationship, positively identified as Donald Rindahl of Ramsey County.
At a press conference on Jan. 12, Lovering said that the family had reacted with “a lot of shock and disbelief” at the news that Rindahl had been found. “Based off of the information from the family, as well as the scene in 2003, it is believed that Donald was a victim of homicide, but his death has been classified as undetermined,” Lovering said. She said that he had been living in the New Brighton area with a roommate prior to his disappearance.
“From the timeline of Donald’s disappearance and the crime scene, it is believed that he was buried in Isanti County in late 1970 to early 1971 at the age of 22. It is further believed that there may still be people alive today who know what happened to Donald in 1970.”
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office at 763-689-2141, or CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477.
“The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of our partners in this case who helped us identify Mr Rindahl: the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Midwest Medical Examiner’s office, Othram, Firebird Forensics, Inc., and Barbara Rae Venter,” Lovering said.
“Often times law enforcement is the voice for the vulnerable or victims that cannot speak,” said Lovering. “This was very true in this case. We were able to return a loved one home to their family who did not know his whereabouts for 51 years.
“The family has requested privacy at this time.”
