Moeller running for NB mayor

Resident of North Branch since 2000, self employed owner of Blue Sky Travel since 1983...part time employee of Hennepin Theater Trust, widowed (deceased husband Arlin), mother and grandmother.
Community service and leadership are my strengths as demonstrated by my involvement with many organizations in various capabilities. I have served on the board of North Branch Chamber and President; served on the board of the North Branch Education Foundation and President; served on the board of North Branch Community Education; served and chaired North Branch Economic Development Authority for 11 years; co-chair Chicago County Relay for Life; served on White Bear Township Planning commission; volunteer at Salvation Army and packing meals for kids at Every Meal. Also known as the “Veggie/Corn Lady on 95”.
I will be your advocate on all issues concerning North Branch as we move our city forward. We need to be once again, a city government of the people, for the people and by the people of North Branch. We need to collaborate with the business, residential and education communities to become an engaging community.
Economic Development is my passion for North Branch. I will be laser focused in supporting and expanding our current businesses. In addition, I will be working every day to attract new businesses to the Interchange Business Park and other locations around the city. Thriving businesses are our city’s economic necessity. I will lead this drive.
Transparency in city government is my other passion. As your mayor, I will insist there is open communication and accountability with residents and business owners.
Vote Lorraine Moeller for Mayor!
