Moos running for C-I School Board

My name is DeEtta Moos and I am running to represent you on the Cambridge/Isanti School Board!
Over the past 25 years, I have been very involved in education and have devoted much of my time to working with youth of all ages.
Like many of you, I am well aware of the extraordinary pressures the past two years of disrupted learning has had on our kids, teachers and staff. Because of this, I decided to dedicate more of my time to our local school district. I have regularly attended school board meetings, looked through several curriculums and asked tough questions of our board and administration. I then volunteered to serve on the district’s strategic planning committee and worked with school staff and other community members to craft our district’s values, objectives, and goals. Through these experiences, I’ve gained a better understanding of the complex issues facing our students, parents, teachers and staff.
To ensure our kid’s success, it is important we keep our curriculum focused on academics, build even stronger parent/teacher partnerships, and maintain a high level of transparency and support. I believe in our teachers, our parents, and our kids! I want every student to reach their full potential and see all their dreams come true. I will work with community leaders, parents, and staff to keep our schools focused on their primary responsibility; to provide a quality education for our students. It would be my honor to earn your vote and serve you on our school board.
To learn more, please visit my website at DeEttaMoos.com
