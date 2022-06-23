As a life long resident of central Minnesota, I have been blessed to have worked, served, and raised my family right here in Isanti County! I have served this community in my volunteer work through 4-H, Community Ed, and our local church and in my career life as an Automotive Technician, HVAC Technician, and currently, for the last 20 years, small business owner of TM Home and Lawn Care, which I built from the ground up. All that I do is centered upon providing quality service and I intend to bring my commitment to service and integrity to the county board. Through my work and volunteering, I have met many of you! I believe in the people of Isanti County, we work hard and care about our community! That is why I am running for County Commissioner in District two, which includes Springvale Township, Cambridge Township, and the city of Cambridge P – 2.
As a Commissioner, I pledge to be available to my constituents and welcome their conversations and concerns. I promise to be your advocate and do the research necessary to bring common sense, conservative solutions. I pledge to protect and defend ALL of your constitutional rights and freedoms. We are guaranteed, by our Constitution, the freedom of speech, freedom of religion, the right to keep and bear arms. All of these are being threatened in Minnesota, but I will stand and assert the rights our veterans have so sacrificially fought for! I will support our law officers and ensure they have all they need to do their job well.
Isanti County is an exceptional place to live, run a business and raise a family! Working together, we can make it even better!
Please feel free to reach out to me at: toddforcommissioner@protonmail.com
