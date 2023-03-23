The primary owners of the Emerald Apartments — the new complex recently completed along South Dellwood in Heritage Greens — are so satisfied with those results they are now looking to construct another 148-unit apartment complex in the city of Cambridge. And this time, they are partnering with a major local builder for the project — BJ Baas.
The complex, which has the tentative name of Strong Oak Apartments, is slated to be constructed on 6.78 acres of land on the east side of Old South Main Street, roughly across the street from 20th and 21st Avenues Southwest. According to Community Development Director Marcia Westover, that triangle-shaped land was originally supposed to be part of a townhome project back in 2004 - 2005, however, it never was developed.
According to Brian Baas, the complex will be similar to the Emerald Apartments in terms of amenities, size of apartments, and approximate rental amounts. The main difference between the two will be rather than “underground” parking at the Emerald, Strong Oak will feature covered parking at ground level. Westover said the reason for this is due to the slope of the land and locations of underground utilities already at the property making true underground parking less feasible.
Before going forward with the project, however, the developers were requesting two variances to the city code be granted by the Cambridge City Council. The first was to allow the building to be 49 feet, six inches tall, which is just over the 45-foot maximum stated in the city code. According to Westover, the covered parking being at ground level rather than underground is the reason for the needed extra height.
The council was completely agreeable to that request, with Councilmember Bob Shogren even suggesting to staff that they look into amending the city code to allow for 50-foot maximums in the future.
“I think we need to come back and visit our ordinance for building height so we can get past these variances,” Shogren said. “If I remember right, the main reason for the current height was firefighter limits and I believe we have upgraded our equipment.”
The second variance was a little dicier for the council. The developers were asking to build fewer garages and fewer open parking spaces than what the city code requires. Currently, one garage and one open parking space per unit, plus .25 per unit of open parking for guests are required in the city code. The developer is offering to construct 121 garages — 27 fewer than the code, and 152 open parking stalls — 33 fewer than the code.
Westover said the developers were using the Emerald as proof of why fewer garages and parking spaces are needed. She said even though the Emerald is at 100% capacity, only 121 of the 128 garages are occupied. Additionally, of the 210 open parking spaces that were constructed, only 68 spaces are occupied.
Westover added in exchange for the variance, the developers were agreeing to the caveat that the city could demand the construction of additional garages or parking spaces at any time.
“So say we start getting complaints about parking on the street or excessive junk outside, we could require additional garages be built,” Westover explained, adding the city could make the demand at any time during the building’s lifetime.
That caveat was enough to convince Shogren and Councilmember Mark Ziebarth to be in favor of the variance, where they were against allowing it previously with the affordable apartment complex that is set to be constructed in that same neighborhood.
The motion to approve both variance requests passed unanimously.
