More Minnesota families eligible for food assistance

More Minnesota families struggling with grocery bills will soon be able to get help buying healthy food through SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
When the program’s gross income limit increases on Sept. 1, an additional 1,400 households may become eligible for SNAP or may continue receiving their existing SNAP assistance, even if their income goes up.
For most households, the gross monthly income limit for SNAP in Minnesota will rise to 200% of the federal poverty line, up from 165%. Under the new limit, a family of three with an annual income of up to about $46,000 before taxes will be eligible.
“This change will help more Minnesotans feed their families,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “Rising food costs can quickly wipe out any increase in income, but we can help offset that with more support for individuals and families who continue to face food insecurity.”
The change won’t increase or modify the monthly amount of SNAP assistance for an individual or family. Rather, it simply means that more Minnesotans may now be eligible to receive – or continue receiving – nutrition assistance.
The Minnesota Legislature passed this eligibility change during the 2022 session and it was signed into law by Governor Tim Walz. SNAP’s gross income limit increased once before, when the 2010 Legislature raised the limit to 165% of the federal poverty line, up from 130%.
For more information about SNAP, visit the Minnesota Department of Human Services’ SNAP webpage. To apply for SNAP and other public assistance programs, visit mnbenefits.mn.gov.
