More talk, no action on North Branch nuisance house

Following the conclusion of the two-meeting public hearing regarding a nuisance house located at 38555 9th Ave, the North Branch city council received a more precise timeline for the possible abatement of the outside of the property, however they remain frustrated with the length of that timeline.
The property in question has been a source of consternation with neighbors for over three years now, with a variety of junk being collected within eyesight of anyone passing by. During the June 28 meeting, City Attorney Alissa Harrington told the council that the property had been sold via a foreclosure auction, which effectively puts any action the city wants to take on hold until after the redemption period, which would be in October. However, she said she couldn’t nail down a more specific timeline pending conversations with the property’s purchaser.
During the July 12 meeting, Harrington said she had talked with the purchaser, and they were willing to make arrangements to clean up the property on their own.
“There is certainly some interest (from the foreclosure purchaser) in going forward with a consent agreement,” Harrington said. “That would probably be a timeframe of next February.” After being shown pictures of the outside of the property, she said the purchaser indicated they understood if the city went forward with starting to clean it up prior to that timeline.
She said they looked into ways to shorten the redemption period, however this does not qualify as being an abandoned property.
“After that, there is likely to be an eviction action,” she said. “There does not seem to be any intent of the individual to leave the house voluntarily.”
Additionally, Harrington said the person living at the property had recently been arrested on a felony-level charge and taken into custody. As a result, the warrants placed on him for failure to appear in court have now been cleared.
As a side note, Harrington said a dumpster has been placed at the property and it appears some cleanup has taken place. She noted they have also been able to get a general idea of the conditions of the inside of the house.
“During this process, the city received a general impression of the conditions inside the house, which is not favorable, which was expected,” she said.
Because of those conditions, she said they were also looking at different costs associated with a general cleanup outside versus a complete tear-down of the property given the fact the interior has deteriorated significantly.
She said the easiest thing the city could do was clean up the area that is visible to the general public. However, she predicted that this might only be a temporary solution since the occupant may very likely just place more debris there.
She said she would have more specific details about various costs at the council’s next meeting.
Mayor Jim Swenson asked why the county public health hasn’t stepped in given the dangerous conditions of the property?
“We have had problems, not just here but across the state, with getting county public health authorities to act on these types of issues when there is not either a child or vulnerable adult in the house,” Harrington said.
Councilmember Kathy Blomquist asked if there was a way to declare the occupant a vulnerable adult? Harrington said the only way that can happen is if he voluntarily agreed to go through an evaluation.
“Is it possible? Yes. Is it likely? Unfortunately, no unless he is agreeing to go with the assessments,” Harrington answered.
City Administrator Renae Fry reminded the council their main objective is to clean out the outside, not the inside. Additionally, she reminded the council about how the county wouldn’t step in with “the cat house,” (a nuisance property involving an elderly couple keeping too many feral cats on their property).
“That was somebody who was elderly, in obvious frail health, and the county refused to do anything,” Fry said. “This is a gentleman who is actively participating in his own defense, making sound decisions to take stolen property and attempt to sell it.”
Ultimately, the council approved instructing Harrington to continue her research of the costs and timelines for various abatement scenarios.
CHANGE TO WHO CAN SERVE ON WATER AND LIGHT
Also during the June 28 meeting, Councilmember Kelly Neider requested the council look into amending the ordinance that states who is eligible to serve on the North Branch Water and Light Commission. At that time, she stated that she was concerned one of the current members of the commission would be deterred from running for a council or the mayor’s seat in the upcoming elections because the current ordinance does not allow any council members to be on the commission.
“We have great men serving in that capacity and potentially one of them may be interested in running for council or mayor,” Neider said. “North Branch Water and Light is winding down, East Central Energy is buying the electric part, Shawn Williams has done a fantastic job overseeing the water. So the responsibilities for the commission is limited at best compared to what it used to be. They can run either way, but this will allow them the opportunity to see this to closure.”
Councilmember Blomquist said she was agreeable to having one council member on NBW&L, but having up to two would make it “too council heavy.” She also said they could wait until after the election to see if one or more of them does run and gets elected before making this change.
Ultimately, the council voted 4-1, with Blomquist voting nay, to amend the ordinance to allow for “up to two council members” on the commission.
