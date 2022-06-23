Morley running for Isanti County District 1

My name is Joe Morley and I’m running to be your next County Commissioner in District 1, which includes west Cambridge and Bradford Township.
Some of you may know my wife, Jayne, and I, as your neighbor of nearly 40 years. Others may know me as your financial advisor, with a small business right on Main Street Cambridge. Or, maybe you know me as a parishioner at Christ the King, as a member of the Sportsman’s Club, or as your Representative on the board of East Central Energy.
Or further back still, maybe we served together at the Cambridge Chamber when I was President. Maybe I served you when I owned True Value Hardware. Or, it could have been on the Allina hospital board together, or maybe we played softball, curled, or shot trap.
Jayne and I are proud and involved members of our community. We’ve had the pleasure of raising three kids that all went all the way through our school district.
So, when this opportunity came to my attention, I decided it’s time to continue serving Isanti County. As your Commissioner, I look forward to bringing the commonsense, Main Street experience you have seen firsthand since I moved here in 1983.
And if we haven’t met yet, I look forward to getting to know you over the next few months. Whether we’ve been friends for years or met recently, I want to hear your concerns. Let’s talk about what makes Isanti County a great place to live, work, and raise a family, and where we can improve it together.
If you live in West Cambridge or in Bradford Township, I look forward to hearing from you and bringing your issues up as County Commissioner.
My name is Joe Morley and I humbly ask for your vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.